Jean R. Vitulano, 88

Jean R. (Stuart) Vitulano, age 88, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, July 21, 2024 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born in Quincy, to the late Maxwell and Irene (Daigle) Stuart. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1953.

She worked as a pharmacy technician at the CVS on Southern Artery in Quincy for twenty years.

Jean was a parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy.

Beloved wife for sixty-nine years of Michael S. Vitulano.

Devoted mother of Michael S. Vitulano, Jr. and his husband Arthur Blake of Boston, Scott E. Vitulano and his wife Sarah of Braintree, Mark C. Vitulano of New York City, N.Y., and Stephanie J. Harris and her husband John of Weymouth.

Loving grandmother of Alexandra Schutzer and her husband Harrison. Loving great grandmother of Penelope.

Dear sister of David C. Stuart of Quincy, the late Donna L. Shields, and the late John M. Stuart.

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Thursday, July 25, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Graveside Services will be conducted at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree, on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. Those attending should gather at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, c/o NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

