Jeanne Ackiss Davis, 96

Jeanne Ackiss Davis, of Milton, formerly of College Park, Maryland and Dallas, Texas, died peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton. She was 96.

Born in Washington, D.C. on November 7, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Smallwood Ackiss and the late Thelma (Davis) Perry. Jeanne was raised in Washington, D.C., and Oklahoma City, and attended local schools. She earned her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and her master’s degree in Social Work from Saint Louis University. Jeanne worked as a Medical Social Worker for many years and retired in 2015 at the age of 90. She loved her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Jeanne had an entrepreneurial spirit. In 1977, Jeanne founded Astrol-Items, Inc., a business that marketed unique zodiac symbols that she designed. Jeanne also had a deep faith, and in 1982, she published a book of poems “On Wings of Jehovah”, Inspired Verses of Salvation. During her lifetime she was a member of several social clubs, including AKA Sorority, The Smart Set, The Set, Links, Inc., The Circle-Lets, Inc. and many others.

Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Frank L. Davis Jr., who died in 2000. The two married on September 14, 1956 and together they shared 44 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Terri T. Davis of Boston, and Frank L. Davis III and his wife Beth of Milton. Jeanne was the loving grandmother of Molly C. Davis of New York City, and William L. Davis of Washington D.C. She was the dear sister of Dorothy Patricia Simmons and her husband William of Philadelphia, Bobbie Polston and her husband Kenneth of Maryland, and the late Dr. Smallwood Ackiss, Jr. and his surviving wife Valerie of Virginia. Jeanne is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, October 6, 2022, 3-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Jeanne will be interred privately in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jeanne’s name to The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, 650 S Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202 or by visiting: https://www.tbaal.org/donate/.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.