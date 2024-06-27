Jeanne F. Barry, 88

Jeanne F. (Liuzzi) Barry, age 88, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, June 23, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Jeanne was born in Boston, to the late Leonard and Doris (Reynolds) Liuzzi. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1954. She worked as a teacher’s aide for the Quincy Public Schools.

Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Barry.

Devoted mother of Paul J. Barry, Jr. of Alexandria, Va., Christopher A. Barry, Sr., Q.F.D. and his wife Lauren of Hingham, the late Doreen F. Wallace and her surviving husband William of Herndon, Va., and the late Sean L. Barry.

Loving grandmother of Kaylie, Madison, Brendan, Mackenzie, Christopher, Caroline, Catherine, and Colin.

Dear sister of the late Maureen Tote.

Jeanne’s funeral services will take place privately. She will be interred with her late husband, Paul, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

For those who wish, donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to The Hundred Club of Massachusetts, 25 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 200, Braintree, MA 02184 or at https://100clubmass.org/donate/.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.