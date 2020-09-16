Jeanne M. McLaughlin, 60

Jeanne M. McLaughlin, age 60, of Saco, Maine, formerly of Quincy, MA, passed away September 12th, 2020.

Jeanne was born in Boston to the late John F. McLaughlin and Barbara J. McLaughlin. Growing up in Squantum, Jeanne never lost her love for living near the ocean. Jeanne greatly enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with her beloved dogs. An avid animal lover, it was fitting that the work she was doing as part of a team at IDEXX contributed to the health and well-being of millions of dogs and cats.

Survived by daughter, Cassie Petersen, and siblings, Joan McLaughlin, Paul McLaughlin, and John McLaughlin Jr. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Paul, Michael, Ava, and Jessie, grandson, Riley, and her most loved dogs, Ollie and Penny.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Thursday September 17 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Wednesday 4-6 PM.

Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.