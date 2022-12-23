Jeanne M. St. John, 77

Jeanne Marie (Kammer) St. John, of North Weymouth, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. She was 77.

Jeanne was born in Dorchester on July 18, 1945 and was a daughter of the late Robert R. and Helen A. (Sherman) Kammer. Jeanne was raised in Dorchester and attended local schools. After high school, Jeanne continued her education at Labore Nursing School, and began her career with Carney Hospital. She loved caring for others and valued all the relationships she built throughout the years.

For the past 13 years, Bob and Jeanne spent the winters in Pompano Beach, FL which she loved. Jeanne also loved gardening, shopping, and spending time with her girlfriends. Jeanne was an avid dog lover. She owned many dogs over the years, and she leaves behind her beloved dog Teddy, who will miss her immensely.

Jeanne was the beloved wife of Robert J. St. John, with whom she shared 57 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Robert St. John and his wife Tricia of Whitman, Scott St. John and his wife Alyson of Marshfield, and Mark St. John of Pembroke. Jeanne was the loving grandmother of eight and the loving great grandmother of three. She was the dear sister of Robert Kammer and his wife Jean of Florida, Richard Kammer and his wife Pamela of Dorchester, and the late Joyce Coughlin. Jeanne is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jeanne’s name to American Stroke Association by visiting: https://www.stroke.org/en/.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.