Jeanne M. Warner, 70

Jeanne Marie Warner, 70, of Quincy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on February 19, 2024.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents Francis A. and Alice T. (Curran) Warner and sister Kathleen Warner.

Loving sister of Francis Warner and wife Sally of Concord and Maureen Kaeneman and husband Robert of Westford. Cherished aunt to Scott Kaeneman and Robert Kaeneman and his wife Sneha. Great aunt of Ilina and Leela.

Jeanne was a lifelong resident of Quincy, graduating from North Quincy High and receiving an Associates Degree from Aquinas Junior College. Jeanne worked for the federal government in the VA, Dept. of Defense and the Dept. of Labor as an HR Specialist for over 42 years and retired in 2017.

Jeanne loved to travel, visiting places such as Ireland, England, Germany, Mexico, Arizona, California and Portugal. She was an avid New England sports fan and family and friends knew not to call her when a game was on. In her free time, she loved working outside in the yard and being the perfectionist she was, pulling every weed in sight. Nothing was more important to her than her family and friends. She cared deeply for the people around her and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

Jeanne had a knack for making people laugh. Whether it was at her or with her, she didn’t care. She always seemed to find a way to make those around her howl with laughter. She had a quick wit and a good sense of humor. The world is going to be a lot quieter without her infectious laugh.

Funeral services were private and Jeanne was buried with her family in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeanne may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.