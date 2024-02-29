Jeannette Mattie, 85

Jeannette Mattie (Foley), 85, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at her home in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was born on December 21, 1938 in Quincy, Massachusetts to the late Robert and Jeannette Foley. Jeannette was a 1956 graduate of Quincy High School. She earned her undergraduate and Master’s degrees at Webster University in St. Louis Missouri. She was a Vice President of Human Resources at CitiGroup in St. Louis.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her son Edward R. Mattie. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Michael E. Mattie; Her sons Michael (Michelle) Mattie of Columbia, Missouri and Christopher (Kathy) Mattie of St. Louis, Missouri; her daughters Lisa (Patrick) Masek of Wardsville, Missouri and Suzanne (David) Glazer of McCordsville, Indiana; Daughter-in-law Valerie Mattie of Overland Park, Kansas; sisters Mary Johnson of Quincy, Massachusetts, Barbara Kelly and Margaret Strange of Maryland, sister-in-law Mary Post of Quincy, Massachusetts; twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Saturday, March 16, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Wardsville, MO. A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Entombment will take place at the St. Stanislaus Mausoleum immediately following.