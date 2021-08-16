Jeff P. Spear, 43

Jeff Paul Spear, from Abington, died suddenly at age 43 on Aug. 11.

Predeceased by his grandparents, Anthony and Margaret Primavera of Quincy, and his aunt, Rosemary Dennehy of Rockland. Survived by his mother, Linda Spear of Quincy, his daughter, Keira Perito of Braintree, and his good friend, Rick Stuart of Weymouth . He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially Diane and John Cooper of Quincy and their three children and respective families.

Mr. Spear was born and raised in Quincy where he spent his childhood playing hockey, riding dirt bikes, and taking apart his remote control cars, trucks, and motorcycles so he could figure out how to put them back together. Any conversation with Mr. Spear, then or as an adult, would involve cars at some point.

Mr. Spear’s childhood was also filled with many vacations to New Hampshire with his Aunt Diane and Uncle John; his cousins Craig and John were like brothers to him for a very long time and his cousin Colleen would often look out for him, both then and later on during his high school years – Mr. Spear holds a special place in their hearts. He was also fortunate to have “Uncle Freddy” (Fred Brooks, deceased) as a wonderful male role model and support in his life.

Mr. Spear went to Quincy High School and then several years later graduated from Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology’s automotive technology program. Given his passion since childhood for any mode of transportation with an engine, this was no surprise. Mr. Spear was always repairing his own cars and motorcycles and would offer to help friends with theirs or would at least diagnose the problem for them. He was lucky to do what he loved for a job and was self-employed as an automotive mechanic. He was always very fond of dogs, especially his late dog named Terror.

Mr. Spear always enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Keira. The two of them enjoyed spending time together at Island Grove Park in Abington, planting flowers, and doing arts and crafts. Keira was Mr. Spear’s pride and joy and she knows that her daddy will be watching over her from Heaven.

Mr. Spear’s family takes comfort in the fact that he gets to see Uncle Freddy again, probably enjoying time at Heaven’s version of Braintree’s Sunset Lake, and that his Nana is able to care for him, probably awaiting his arrival to Heaven with a stash of “Peeny Cups” (what Mr. Spear called Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for years when little).

Services for Mr. Spear will be private and arranged by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts in Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.