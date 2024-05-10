Jeffery F. Dillon, 68

Jeffery F. Dillon, age 68, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Monday, May 6, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of his loving family.

Jeffery was born in Milton, raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1973.

As a young man, Jeff began his career at Miller Blueprint in Quincy Center. He went on to work as a journeyman in the imaging department of The Boston Globe for over twenty-five years. In that position, Jeff worked on correcting image colors so that they would appear with the best possible reproduction either in the print edition or online. He had been retired for many years.

Jeff was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and New England Patriots.

Beloved son of the late Francis Ramon “Ray” and Doris A. (Dwyer) Dillon.

Devoted brother of Gregory P. Dillon and his wife Susan of Louisville, Ky., Tracey A. Alberti and her husband Scott of Mashpee, and Tara H. Dillon of Centerville.

Loving uncle of Matt and Katie; Kirsten, Marissa, and Stephanie; and Kristina.

At the request of the family, services were private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeffery’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thsweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.