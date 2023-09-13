Jeffrey T. ‘Jethro’ Saucier, 45

Jeffrey T. “Jethro” Saucier, age 45, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away, Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Jeff was born in Winchester, raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1996.

Jeff was employed as a butcher. He was proud to have started his career at Previte’s Marketplace in Quincy. He went on to work for Smith & Wollensky and later, Roche Brothers Supermarkets for fifteen years.

Jeff was passionate about, and very talented at, cooking.

Beloved husband of the late Lorys (Piontkovsky) Saucier.

Devoted father of Ashley Saucier, Adriana Saucier, and Olivia Saucier.

Cherished son of the late Paula (Felix) Saucier.

Dear brother of Joseph Saucier, Janet Doherty, and the late Lisa Saucier West.

Former husband of Jill (Chludzinski) Saucier.

Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, September 17, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff’s memory may be made to the South Shore YMCA’s Camp Hayward for Girls at www.campburgessandhayward.com.

