Jenine M. Manley, 86

Jenine M. “Sissy” (Tallent) Manley, age 86, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Alliance Health at Braintree.

Born in Boston, to the late Kenneth J. and Rose (Blanco) Tallent, she was raised and educated there. She had lived in Quincy for ten years, previously in Hull for fifteen years, and earlier in South Boston.

Sissy was employed as a waitress at the former Englewood Diner in Dorchester and the former Mul’s Diner in South Boston.

Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Triggs. Devoted mother of Richard A. Manley of Quincy, Kenneth J. Manley and his wife Susan of Whitman. Loving grandmother of Erik, Jennifer, Jodi, and Keith. Cherished great-grandmother of Caitlyn, Michael, Patrick, Conor, Sophia, Kylie, Logan, Grace, and Ella.

One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of Martin “Sonny” Tallent and his late wife Mary, Richard “Barky” Tallent and his late wife Joanne, Kenneth “Cookie” Tallent and his wife Joyce, and was predeceased by Robert Tallent, Raymond Tallent and his surviving wife Alice “Allie”, and Patricia Tallent. Sissy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services are private.

For those who wish, donations in Jenine’s memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.