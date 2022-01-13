Jennie Beatrice, 103

Jennie (Mirabelle) Beatrice, age 103, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, January 9, 2022 in the comfort of her home.

Jennie was born in Yatesville, Pa., to the late Paul and Emanuella (Serratore) Mirabelle. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Jenkins High School. She lived in Quincy for over eighty years.

Jennie was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. Active in community affairs, she was a former member and secretary of the South Quincy Civic Association, and helped run one of the first successful flea markets in Quincy.

Following the Blizzard of 1978, she wrote a bill titled “Walking Sunday” which was signed by former Governor Edward J. King and called for neighborhood walks on the second Sunday in June to foster the spirit of getting to know your neighbors.

Most of all, Jennie was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for seventy years of the late Frank Beatrice. Devoted mother of Joan M. Thiboutot of Braintree and her late husband John, Frank J. Beatrice of Middleboro, Janet A. O’Neil and her husband Rev. Paul O’Neil of Hillsboro, N.H., and the late Robert J. Beatrice. Loving grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of twenty-two. Jennie was the last of seven siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, January 21, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. The Mass will be livestreamed at youtube.com/watch?v=OXICnqq2pAs. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennie’s memory may be made to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471 or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.