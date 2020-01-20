Jennie P. Nigro, 95

Jennie P. (LoPresti) Nigro passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at age 95.

Born in Waltham, she lived most of her life in Quincy until recently moving to her daughter Joan’s home in Carver. A graduate of Quincy High School in 1942, Jennie also graduated from Quincy Vocational and Technical School in 1981. She worked at Quincy Hospital for many years and then in the dental office of M. Chester, DDM until her retirement.

The beloved wife of the late Thomas Nigro, Jr., Jennie was the loving mother of Joan Van Bibber of Carver and her late husband Ronald, Marilyn C. DiBona of No. Easton and her late husband Kenneth, Thomas D. Nigro and his wife Patricia (Mezzetti) of CA; dear sister of the late 1st Lt. John P. LoPresti (KIA Battle of the Bulge 1944), Charles A. LoPresti, and Frances R. Bresnahan and her husband Edward. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary (Kelly) LoPresti, 9 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Tuesday, January 21 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Wednesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy. Cremation will follow.

Donations in Jennie’s memory may be made to Catholic Charities 275 W Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, ccab.org.