Jennie R. Morreale, 101

Jennie R. (Graceffa) Morreale, of Quincy, passed peacefully away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. She was 101.

Born in Quincy on June 9, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Josephine (Gueli) Graceffa. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmelo Morreale of Quincy, to whom she was happily married for over 50 years.

Jennie was the devoted mother of Marie Keefe and her husband David of Duxbury, Jerry Morreale and his wife Mary of Braintree, Joanne Morreale and her husband Richard Lewis of Arlington, and Frank Morreale and his wife Peg of Norfolk. She was the loving grandmother of nine, and the proud great-grandmother of seven. She is also survived by many well-loved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her two dear sisters, Angela Rizzo, and Millie Napoleone.

Jennie was, throughout her life, a force to be reckoned with. In addition to raising her family, she worked for many years as a Human Resources Administrator. She enjoyed her work and built many relationships that lasted throughout her life. She was known for saying, “If you want to have a friend, you have to be a friend”, and she adhered to that motto faithfully. Everyone knew they could always depend on Jennie!

Jennie was blessed with a sharp mind that amazed both family and friends. Even as she arrived at her 100th year, she could converse on many topics, politics being her least favorite and the Red Sox being her greatest. She loved word games and always enjoyed an occasional friendly game of poker. She was fiercely independent and lived in her own home in Quincy, by herself, until after she turned 100.

The life lessons she taught and the example she set in having a life well lived are a part of the legacy she leaves her family. She always said that if you have a loving family, you have had a successful life. Hers was indeed successful. She will be greatly missed by her family and by all those she has touched through her kindness and graciousness.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 4-8 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday, June 24, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Jennie’s name to the Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043 or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

