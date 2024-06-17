Jennifer L. Kaplan, 54

Jennifer L. Kaplan (Fiorenza) of Waldorf, MD, a longtime resident of Hull, formerly of Quincy and Florida, passed away on June 11, 2024. She was 54.

She was born in Wilmington, MA and raised in both Massachusetts with her father, Albert Fiorenza and in Louisiana with her mom, Julia Nation. She attended Winnfield Senior High School in LA and later in life went on to earn her associate’s degree in nursing at Quincy College. She worked in the medical field at the South Shore hospital for many years. As of recently she worked as a bartender at B & G Tavern.

Jennifer was a true free spirit, always the life of the party with her quick wit and sense of humor. Her presence lit up every room she entered, bringing joy and laughter wherever she went. Whether cracking jokes or sharing stories, she had a unique ability to make everyone around her feel welcomed and cherished.

She found solace and joy in spending time at the beach. Her weekends often found her on the water, whether boating with her boyfriend Ed or enjoying camping trips in their RV.

Jennifer leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories. She will be dearly missed by her loving children, boyfriend, and a wide circle of friends and family who cherished her vibrant spirit.

Devoted mother to Chelsie Kaplan of East Weymouth, David Kaplan Jr. and his wife Hannah of Milton, Kameron Kaplan and his wife Olivia of Quincy and Nicholas Kaplan of Quincy. Beloved wife of 17 years to the late David Alan Kaplan. Loving sister to Angela Price of MD and Maura Varney of Tewksbury. Cherished girlfriend of 10 years to Ed Hrabosky of Waldorf, MD. Adoring grandmother to Alan, Dasha, Natasha, Nevaeh, Nelana, Zella and Zias. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her dog, Jojo.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, June 25th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.