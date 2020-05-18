Jeremiah W. Hanlon, 86

Jeremiah W. Hanlon, age 86, of Quincy, died May 5 at South Shore Hospital.

Born on Oct. 18, 1933 in Boston; son of the late William J. Hanlon and Sarah J. (McGee) Hanlon. He was raised in South Boston and moved to Quincy in 1969.

Jeremiah graduated from South Boston High School and had been employed as a sheet metal worker with the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #17 for over 40 years.

He joined the United States Navy and served honorably during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the George F. Bryan VFW Post #613 in Quincy.

Jeremiah was a devoted and active parishioner of St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral in South Boston for many years. He was an instrumental part of many services and special occasions for the church as a Head Usher.

His family was always the most important aspect of his life, especially his grandchildren. He was also a huge fan of Boston sports.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Antoinette A. (Adams) Hanlon. He is survived by his devoted and loving children Paul W. Hanlon and his wife Cheryl of Reading and Jane M. Hanlon-Cook of Quincy and his cherished grandchildren Andrew P. Hanlon, Adam J. Cook, Meghan P. Hanlon and Jack J. Cook and his dear friend Cindy Madden of Weymouth. Brother of the late Frances Hanlon and William Hanlon.

Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in our community, the family will gather to celebrate Jeremiah’s life in a private Eastern Orthodox Funeral Service followed by burial with United States Navy Military Honors in recognition of his faithful and honorable service to our country at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Memorial donations may be made to St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 E. Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.

Funeral arrangements were made by Brasco & Son Memorial Funeral Home, Waltham.