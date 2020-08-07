Jeremy H. Riley of Quincy died July 31.

Mr. Riley adored his family, friends, and animals. He was very athletic and was an All-State wrestler at North Quincy High School, and also enjoyed boxing and taking regular walks and runs along Wollaston beach with his dog Lenny. Mr. Riley loved watching Boston sports, especially the Patriots with his dad.

He graduated from UMass Amherst in 2004 and worked in sales.

Mr. Riley was a man of strong faith and very generous, sometimes to a fault. He was loyal, passionate, and gave 100 percent to everything that he did. He is now resting in peace with his parents Kevin and Alison and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today.”- James Dean.

Beloved son of the late Kevin Riley and Alison Hartwell. Loving fiancé of Lauren Fox and soon to be stepfather of her son Julian Fox. Cherished nephew of Charles and Dahlia Riley, Tom and Peg Riley, Ann and the late James Quigley, Mary and Joseph Frawley, Brian and Carol Riley, and Kathleen Riley and Steve Duguay. Survived by 13 loving cousins, including his best friend Michael Frawley. Also survived by his devoted dog Lenny.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269 or to A New Way Recovery Center, 85 Quincy Ave., Suite B, Quincy, MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.