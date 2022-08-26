Jeri L. Darr, 74

Jeri L. (Davis) Darr, age 74, of Rockland, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family.

Jeri was born in Uvalde, Tex., to the late Thomas Glenn and Julia (Franklin) Davis. She was raised and educated in Corpus Christi, Tex. She moved to the Boston area in 1973. Although she had lived on the South Shore for the past forty-nine years, she was always a Texan girl at heart.

Jeri was employed as a residential coordinator for the Cardinal Cushing Centers of Hanover for sixteen years. She retired in 2016.

Jeri enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. She was an avid reader and gardener. Most of all, Jeri loved to spend time with family and friends. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Darr.

Devoted mother of Richard L. Darr, Jr. of Canton, Ryan T. Darr and his wife Kelly of Hanover.

Loving grandmother of Alexander and Emilia.

Dear sister of Nancy Bridgers and her husband Rick of San Antonio, Tex.

Sister-in-law of Suzanne E. Sheehan of Marshfield and her late husband Thomas, Stephen B. Darr and his wife Linda of Winchester and New Hampshire.

Jeri is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their extended families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, August 29, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Parish, 432 Adams Street, Milton, on Tuesday, August 30, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Jeri’s memory may be made to the Cardinal Cushing Centers, 405 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.