Jerome W. Ford, 77

A funeral Mass for Jerome W. “Jerry” Ford, 77, of Weymouth, was celebrated Aug. 7 in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth.

Mr. Ford died July 31 at home after a short illness.

He was born and raised in Quincy and was proud of his roots in Quincy Point. He was the son of the late James and Catherine (Parsley) Ford. Mr. Ford attended St. Joseph’s School in Quincy before graduating from Quincy High School in 1961. He married Linda Brown and moved to Weymouth in 1968. Mr. Ford worked as an electrician at General Dynamics Fore River Shipyard, and was a truck driver for Northeastern Vending, Miltons Clothing, Queen Supply, and American Wholesale before retiring from Plumbers Supply in Easton in 2008.

He was an active member of St. Albert the Great Parish in East Weymouth, serving as a Eucharistic minister and on the Parish Council for many years. Mr. Ford enjoyed traveling. He had been to all 50 states and had visited the birth places and burial sites of all of the first 43 presidents. Also, he explored his family’s heritage in Newfoundland, Canada.

In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, Linda of Weymouth, Mr. Ford is survived by his son Jerome “Jerry” Ford, Jr. and daughter-in-law Megan Donnell and their children Michael and Emerence Morales Donnell of Hanover and his daughter Michelle Ford and son-in-law Charles Aylward and their son, Douglas Aylward of Rowley. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Ford of Palm Coast, Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings Catherine Bigger, Marcia Gill, Patricia “Cissy” Litchfield, James Ford, Elizabeth Ford, and John Ford.

Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Funeral arrangements were made by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth.