Jerry McDermott, Michael Bellotti Among Officials Pushing For Court Video Conferencing

Norfolk County Sheriff Jerry P. McDermott was joined by State Rep. Alyson M. Sullivan (R-Abington), former Norfolk County Sheriff Michael G. Bellotti, and several other officials from across the state at the Norfolk County Correctional Center Tuesday (Aug. 18), to announce legislation recently filed by Sullivan, which would call for court video conferencing in order to improve court security and efficiency, as well as reduce prisoner transportation costs.

At the onset of the pandemic, the courts were forced to issue emergency orders that all court hearings must be video conferenced, and that trials requiring the testimony of witnesses be postponed until the fall. The Sullivan Bill, HD.5204, mirrors the Court’s emergency orders and would make those orders permanent by Statute. The Bill would also provide for the long overdue implementation of the Massachusetts Corrections Master Plan to replace the existing, inadequate and under-staffed local police lock-ups with Regional Detention Centers in the existing facilities of the Sheriff’s Offices.

In a 2015 state audit of just one Sheriff’s Office, the State Auditor determined in an 18-month period, that upwards of two million dollars in payroll costs alone were incurred for prisoner court transportation. The State Auditor recommended maximizing the use of court video conferencing equipment provided to all courts in the state, to reduce costs and increase public safety.

“It took a pandemic to fully utilize and maximize the use of video conferencing equipment and infrastructure, provided to every courthouse in the state by the Legislature and the Sheriffs, led by then Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association President, Michael Bellotti,” said Sheriff McDermott. “Without this equipment and infrastructure, as well as, trained staff in place in each Sheriff’s Office, the courts would have been unable to function during the pandemic.”

“We cannot move backward to a time just four months ago when thousands of unnecessary court trips took place. It is time to move forward and make the success of the emergency orders permanent,” said Sullivan. “I welcome the opportunity to work with Norfolk County Sheriff, Jerry P. McDermott, former Norfolk County Sheriff, Michael G. Bellotti, the Department of Corrections, the Office of Public Safety, as well as State and local law enforcement and the Legislature to make the efforts begun by the Legislature and Sheriffs to be successfully completed in enacting this important public safety and cost reduction initiative.”

“This legislation will maximize system wide use of court video conferencing for prisoner court appearances, saving millions of dollars in court transportation costs, as well as, the reduction of the potential for violence and the introduction of weapons and drugs,” said former Sheriff Bellotti.

Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden, Nantucket County Sheriff James Perelman, Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi, State Representative Michael Soter (R-Bellingham) and State Representative David Decoste (R-Norwell) also attended and spoke in favor of the bill. All 14 County Sheriffs are petitioners of this bill.