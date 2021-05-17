Jerry Porter Dodds, of Chelsea, formerly of Boston, died May 13, 2021.

Born March 23, 1929, she was the daughter of Channing W. Porter and Gladys Gifford. Predeceased by her six siblings, her son in law David Gallant and her husband William W. Dodds. She is survived by her six children: Janet Gallant, Michael Mehrbrot, Antony Dodds, Cara Blackington, W. Zoe Stitt, MD and Belinda Marshall, Esq., sons-in-Law, Edward Stitt and Philip Marshall, 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Jerry spent her childhood in Squantum and Sunderland, Mass., and Panama. Before moving to the Soldiers Home she spent most of her life living in Boston where she was an active and caring neighbor in the South End and Fenway communities. An Air Force veteran, she resided at The Chelsea Soldiers Home until her passing.

A selfless mother and neighbor to all, sharing anything she had with those around her, Jerry was loved by so many and blessed us all with her true beauty, both inner and outer.

Memorial donations may be made to Chelsea Soldiers Home c/o Recreation Dept., 91 Crest Ave, Chelsea, MA 02150.

Arrangements are private, and entrusted to the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.