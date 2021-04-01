Jerry R. Faust, 73

Jerry R. Faust, age 73, of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday March 30, 2021, of Alzheimer’s disease. His long-time partner, Laura Liscum, was with him.

He was the son of the late Jack Faust and the late Mary (Pigg) Faust. In addition to Laura, Jerry is survived by his brother, John Faust of Bedford TX, his former wife, Kathy L. Faust of Plano TX, many cousins, friends from around the world, and his beloved dog, Zoe.

Jerry was born in Dallas, TX and raised in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a degree in chemistry, then obtained a Master’s in chemistry from the University of Texas at Arlington. He worked for many years in the Department of Molecular Genetics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, which is where he and Laura met.

Jerry worked at the DuPont Experimental Station for two years then moved to Boston to join Laura in 1987. Jerry obtained his PhD in physiology from Tufts University after which he was appointed to the Tufts University School of Medicine faculty. He had a long productive career as a biomedical researcher and teacher before retiring in 2016 as associate professor emeritus.

Jerry loved science, football officiating, golf, mentoring students, country music, building stone walls and rock sculptures in Vermont, and his dogs. He was adored by many and will be greatly missed.

A memorial gathering will be held in the coming months.

A memorial gathering will be held in the coming months.

Arrangements were completed by the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170.