Jesse J. Sweatt, Sr., 78

Jesse John Sweatt, Sr., 78, of Quincy, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 following complications from heart surgery.

Born in Cambridge, he was a son of the late Justin L. Sweatt and Florence M. (Goodrich). Jesse was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School, and went on to serve a term in the United States Air Force where he was a Crew Chief and jet engine mechanic. He later worked as a typographer for many years for Wrightson‘s in Newton. Jesse loved nature: rock climbing, hiking, camping and birdwatching. He was a perspicacious lexophile. (He would love it if you looked that up).

Jesse was the beloved husband of Bea (Gilbert) Sweatt of Quincy, and the devoted father of Cindy Feeney and her husband Bill of San Diego CA, Marjorie Morville and her husband Tommy of Branchville NJ, and Jesse Sweatt Jr. and his wife Susan of St. Augustine FL. He was the brother of Marjorie Patten and Elaine Richards of Pembroke, and the late Sonny, Jimmy, and Eric. Jesse was the loving grandfather of Matthew and Christopher Morville, Blue and Ruby Feeney, Shaun and Josie Sweatt, and many nieces and nephews. He was thankful for good friends and neighbors, especially Sheila Nilan and Doris Ehrens. He is with his beloved dog Zoe.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday September 30 from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jesse’s memory to your local animal shelter.

