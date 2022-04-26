Jessica Leon Guerrero Stout, native of Guam and resident of Braintree, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was 45 years old. Jessica soldiered through many incredible highs and lows, without ever succumbing to misery or despair. She faced whatever life threw at her with positivity and determination and her spirit remains undefeated.

Born in Tamuning, Guam on Feb. 17, 1977, she was raised in the village of Agat. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Guam and later received her Master’s in Business Administration from the Jack Welch Management Institute.

Jessica was a beautiful woman, inside and out. She was a warm, charitable, and selfless person, always thinking of others’ needs before her own. She spent many years supporting numerous charities and organizations on Guam. Over the years she welcomed into her heart and home many homestay students from Japan. People will remember her as extremely kind and caring, with an infectious smile to match. She was a family oriented individual, adoring every moment she spent with her husband and her loving children.

Jessica enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes with her close friends. She was also a successful entrepreneur and used her talents to make island inspired baby apparel and accessories. In 2016 she opened “Bonita Baby” a popular baby boutique in Guam.

Jessica was the beloved wife of Michael W. Stout of Braintree and a cherished daughter of Jesus and Margarita (Dela Cruz) Leon Guerrero of Guam. She was the devoted mother of Celia J. “CJ” Anderson of Guam, Michael E. Stout of Braintree, and Olivia M. Stout of Braintree. Jessica was the loving daughter-in-law of Frank and Marlene (Van Volsen) Stout of Milton, and the dear sister of Jacob Leon Guerrero and his wife Noriko of Japan, and Joseph Leon Guerrero and his wife Tiara of Guam. She was the doting aunt of Thaddeus Leon Guerrero of Guam, and is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, May 1, 2022, 4-8 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday, May 2, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth Parish, Milton, at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Milton Cemetery, Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jessica’s name to Driven To Cure: HLRCC Family Alliance, by visiting: hlrccinfo.org/donate/.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

A Memorial Service in Guam will be conducted at a later date.