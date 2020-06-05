Jilda G. Dunne, 91

Jilda G. (Bernardi) Dunne, age 91, of Braintree died May 17.

The beloved wife of 63 years to the late Edward T. Dunne, Jr. of Braintree. Devoted and loving mother of Edward T. Dunne III and his wife Kathy of Franklin, Patricia M. Dunne of Quincy, and the late Robert W. Dunne of Weymouth. Proud and loving grandmother of Michael E. Dunne of Franklin, and Stephen E. Dunne of Franklin. Daughter of the late William and Mary (Bottanico) Bernardi of Quincy. Sister of the late Raymond J. Bernardi and the late William A. Bernardi.

Born and raised in Quincy, Mrs. Dunne graduated from North Quincy High School, Class of 1946, where she was active in clubs, served as vice president of her class and was her graduating class valedictorian. Later she graduated from Fisher College.

At a young age, she learned to play piano and was proud to have performed on the radio at age 12. She went on to become an accomplished pianist. Together with her husband, Edward Jr., also a musician, they would make beautiful music together on both piano and organ. She had a beautiful singing voice as well. Mrs. Dunne was a natural entertainer with a dynamic, outgoing personality. She would always light up a room when she sang and performed both in public and at family gatherings. Music provided her with such enjoyment all her life, even teaching piano to the local children who wanted to learn.

Mrs. Dunne spent many years of her life working for Grossman’s, Braintree, as executive assistant to the senior vice president, as well as to the president of Grossman’s. She was always recognized as a loyal and hard worker.

Later she worked for the Red Cross Blood Bank in Braintree, where she would greet blood donors with a warm smile and genuinely thank each one for giving of themselves to help others. She was often heard to refer to the blood donors as “angels.” Mrs. Dunne, also a donor herself, was recognized each year by the Red Cross for donating the maximum amount allowed in a given year.

She was an active member of the St. Thomas More Parish where she served on several committees and clubs, taught CCD classes, and was a substitute teacher at the St. Thomas More School.

She always had a beautiful smile and a warm and loving heart. She was known to have a vibrant personality, a great sense of humor, and a fun, cheerful laugh . She loved life and all that she was blessed with. Jilda was a strong woman who dealt with the sad and tragic events in her life with strength and grace.

Mrs. Dunne always put her family before herself. She was always there for them unconditionally. There was no greater love than the love she had for her family. They meant the world to her and she felt blessed. Being a wife and mother brought her such joy and love.

Above all, Mrs. Dunne’s late husband, her children, and grandchildren adored and cherished her. The many years they were blessed to have had her in their lives will be cherished always and sadly missed.

She will also be sadly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

In consideration of current events and keeping in mind our number one priority of protecting our families and our community, her services will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital