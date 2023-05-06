Jill C. Button, 39

Jill C. (McInnis) Button, age 39, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in the comfort of her loving family, after a courageous and hard-fought battle against Ewing’s sarcoma.

Jill was born in Quincy, and was raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Tabor Academy, Class of 2002. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Boston College, Class of 2006.

She lived in Weymouth for four years, previously in Boston’s West End for five years.

From a young age, Jill had a passion for hockey, and enjoyed a distinguished interscholastic, collegiate, and professional hockey career.

A talented and heavily-recruited defenseman out of Tabor Academy, Jill was proud to be the first female hockey player at Boston College to receive a full athletic scholarship. At Boston College, she was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team, and later helped lead the Eagles to the first Beanpot Championship in school history. Following graduation, Jill played professionally for two seasons with the ZSC Lions of Zurich, Switzerland. Following her playing career, she served as the Director of Girls Hockey for the Boston Lady Rangers, and as an assistant coach at Saint Anselm College and Brown University.

Jill also enjoyed a rewarding career in the technology industry. She worked for Rapid7, beginning as an account executive, and working her way up to sales team lead, and eventually manager of business development. She went on to work at Localytics as director of sales training and enablement, LogMeIn as manager of business development, and Devo as director of inside sales.

Beloved wife for seven years of David V. Button.

Devoted mother of Tenley V. Button and Cameron J. Button.

Dear daughter of John L. “Jack” McInnis of Quincy and Karen E. Cullen-McInnis of Hingham and Plymouth.

Loving sister of John M. McInnis and his wife Samantha of Hanover.

Jill is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, former teammates, and dear friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Tuesday, May 9, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington St., Weymouth, on Wednesday, May 10, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jill’s memory may be made to benefit Tenley and Cameron’s education fund at https://gofund.me/64bc3451 .

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.