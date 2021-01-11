Jo Ann M. Potter

Jo Ann M. (Healy) Potter, lifelong resident of Quincy and part time resident of Brewster, passed on January 5, 2021 after a period of failing health.

Born in Boston, Jo Ann graduated from Quincy High School and attended Quincy Junior College. She worked for The Bargain Center, Howard D. Johnson Co. and then later was actively employed for 30 years for the Quincy Public Schools in a variety of capacities to include a para-professional for special needs students, secretary and lunch mother.

Jo Ann spent much of her time volunteering for various organizations. She was a member of the Wollaston Mother’s Club and Quincy Retiree’s Association. She volunteered at Interfaith Social Services, Italian Greyhound Rescue, Norfolk County Human Services working with special needs adults, QATV and served on many school PTOs. She was a founding member of the Friends of QHS, being awarded the “Best of the Best” in 1995 for her commitment and dedication, including spearheading the renovation of the Method Center into the Lloyd H. Hill Auditorium.

Beloved wife of William Z. Potter, mother of Jacqueline Lemoine of Merritt Island, FL, and Christopher Potter of Weymouth and her rescue dog Sherman. Cherished “Gram” to Stephanie and Caleb Lemoine (Merritt Island, FL), Sister of Dorothy H. Healy (Wollaston) and the late Joseph H. Healy, Jr. (Revere). She was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Dorothy H. Healy (Seely). Also survived by her Aunt Margorie C. Briggs of MD any many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at South Shore Hospital, New England Sinai Hospital and Hancock Park who cared for Jo Ann with compassion and love. You truly are all “HEROS”. Jo Ann’s family and friends described her as being a very “colorful person”. They request that when attending her visiting hours or funeral services you wear colorful clothing.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church on Monday, January 11 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the East Coast Italian Greyhound Rescue, c/o Chris Potter, 33 Moreland Rd, Weymouth, MA 02191.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.