Joan C. Pasquinelli, 93

Joan C. Pasquinelli of Quincy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was 93.

Born in Boston to Johanna (Clifford) and Thomas Johnston, both from County Kerry Ireland and raised in South Boston. She attended St. Augustine’s Parish and married at Gate of Heaven. In 1966 she moved to Quincy, where she would consider home for the rest of her life. She later went on to work as a receptionist at Mass Eye and Ear for 33 years.

Joan was a devout Catholic and spent many years attending Mass at St. Ann’s Church in Quincy. Her faith ran deep and impacted many aspects of her life. In her down time, she would often be found reading or praying. Joan was always sure to make time to lend a helping hand. She volunteered many hours at the St. Francis House with her daughter Joanne and in retirement she volunteered at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony Pasquinelli. Devoted mother of Joanne (Pasquinelli) Hallahan and her husband Joe of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Shannon Worley and her husband Bruce, Sean Hallahan and his wife Ashley, and Samuel Hallahan. Loving great-grandmother of Violet Worley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She is predeceased by her siblings: Jane Lochrie, Mary Johnston, Margaret Mucci, Nora Hayes, Thomas Johnston, Dorothy Connolly, and John Johnston.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Divine Mercy Parish, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA, 02171.

Please see Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.