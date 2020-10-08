Joan C. Usher, 87

Joan C. Usher, age 87, of Middleboro, formerly a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully Oct. 4.

Born on April 6, 1933, she was the first child of the late David C. Usher, Jr. and Hazel (Schools) Usher of Quincy. Ms. Usher was a graduate of The Woodard School and a proud alumni of Boston University.

Her career calling was to help others as a licensed social worker. She devoted many years to Quincy Social Services where she retired as a supervisor. She also gave back to her community by volunteering for Quincy First Night and being active in the Quincy Historical Society. Ms. Usher enjoyed participating in services and activities at the Parish of All Saints in Dorchester.

She is survived by her brother, David C. Usher III of Middleboro, her niece, Joan Usher Larkin of Lakeville, her nephew, David C. Usher IV of Bridgewater, and her two great-nephews, Daniel Larkin and David C. Usher V.

Funeral services and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to the Parish of All Saints at allsaints.net or to plant a tree in her memory.

Funeral arrangements were made by O’Neill Funeral Home, Middleboro.