Joan M. Cahill, 88

Joan Marie (Powers) Cahill, of Linden Ponds, Hingham, formerly of Braintree and Quincy, passed into the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, surrounded by her cherished family. She was 88.

Born in Boston on February 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Mary F. (Cardarelli) Powers of Dorchester.

Joan was the devoted and loving wife of Charles H. Cahill for 60 years. She was the beloved mother of Susan J. Williamson and her husband Robert of Maine, Lynn M. Cahill of Weymouth, Lauren J. Racine and her husband James of West Roxbury, and Beth A. Solari and her husband Daniel of Hanover. Joan was blessed with eight grandchildren: Alex Williamson (Erika) and Lucy Foss (Isaac), Gabriel, Victoria, and Jacqueline Racine, Charles and James Solari and grandmother of the late Emma Williamson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings: the late Joseph J. Powers of New Hampshire and the late Robert E. Powers of Quincy.

Joan’s life and relationship were grounded in her faith, a gift she passed on to her children and grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central Street), Hingham.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham.

Services will conclude with interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Joan’s name to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N Main St., # 104, Natick, MA 01760 or by visiting: www.cff.org or Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford St., #3, Burlington, MA 01803 or by visiting: www.nfnortheast.org.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.