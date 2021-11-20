Joan Curran, 84

Joan (Pollard) Curran of Quincy died peacefully with her favorite music playing surrounded by family at the South Shore Hospital on November 10, 2021 at the age of 84.

She was the beloved wife of James D. Curran and the loving mother of Maureen Ward of Quincy, James Curran of Marshfield and John Curran of Dorchester. Cherished Grandmother of Stephanie Lopez of Abington, Sarah Ward of Quincy, Grant Ward of Quincy and Zachary Curran of Wisconsin and was the great-grandmother of Jackson, James and Quinn. Daughter of the late James and Mary Pollard. She leaves behind her sister M. Patricia Hartin of Gardner, MA and brothers James and Joe Pollard of Florida. She was predeceased by her sisters Margaret Dennett of Marshfield, Claire Pollard of Boston, and her Brother Thomas Pollard of South Boston. She had many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Joan was born and raised in Boston and graduated from Archbishop Cushing, South Boston. She was a skilled and passionate keypunch operator in her younger days, and worked for companies such as Columbia Packing and Bank of Boston. Later in Life she found her most gratifying job as a Home Health Aid working for the Marion Manor and private homes. She loved helping the elderly, as well as anyone in her life.

Joan, a loving and supportive mother/grandmother, loved to spend time with her family. She looked forward to her daily calls with her sister Patsy and her friend Sarah. She loved going to the mall, TJ Maxx, and the Fowler House; and made friends everywhere she went. Everyone loved her! She loved to sing and dance and was the bright light at every gathering. She loved going to her time with the Roxbury Red Raiders, and looked forward to having coffee with her daughter daily. She was always looking to help others but her greatest gift was her ability to transmit positivity and laughter to others. Her cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 Am in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 PM in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. Donations may be made in Joan’s name to www.alz.org or www.stjude.org