Joan E. Abban, 84

Joan E. (Bradley) Abban, age 84, a longtime Quincy resident, formerly of Neponset, died peacefully, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born in Boston, to the late George R. and Helen M. (O’Donnell) Bradley. She was raised and educated in Neponset and had lived in Quincy for fifty-eight years.

She was employed as a service representative for Dependable Cleaners in Quincy for twenty-two years.

Joan was dedicated to her family and especially to her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, actively supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Former wife of the late Paul F. Abban.

Devoted mother of Maureen E. DeCelle of Quincy, Linda J. Perchard and her husband Robert, Lt., Q.P.D., retired of Quincy, Steven M. Abban and his wife Rhonda of Harrisville, RI, Joan E. Manning of Pembroke, Helen M. Panico and her husband Michael of Weymouth, George R. Abban and his wife Sandra of Middleboro, David A. Abban and his wife Laurie of Raynham, Christina J. Piccerelli of Weymouth, Elizabeth J. Tocci and her husband Joseph of Raynham, the late Susan M. Blake, Paul F. Abban, Jr., and Eric J. Abban.

Loving grandmother of twenty-seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Dear sister of Helen LeMoine of Fla. and Henry P. Bradley of Quincy. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 3 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent St., West Quincy, on Friday, November 4, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children – Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.