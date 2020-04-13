Joan E. Forrester, 84

Joan Edith Forrester, age 84, a resident of Quincy for over 20 years, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Norwood Hospital after a brief illness.

Joan was born April 9, 1936 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, the only daughter of Herbert Upham and Susanna Pauline (Sylvester) Forrester. She was the sister of the late Rev. Rodney Leo Forrester. She worked in mail delivery services for the John Hancock Insurance Company for 44 years until her retirement in 1995.

Joan was a former Girl Scout and was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Boston, where she visited the shut-ins, and served as the treasurer of the church’s Tabitha Society. She also volunteered for the Braille Association and the Lutheran Braille Workers for 30 years.

Joan is survived by her dear friends Robert and Jackie Lawton of Foster, Rhode Island, and the Rev. Walter Reuning of Middleborough.

Services and interment in the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery in West Roxbury will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Braille Workers, 13471 California St., PO Box 5000, Yucaipa, CA 92399, or online at lbw@lbwinc.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by Folsom Funeral Service, Dedham.