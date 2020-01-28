Joan Jones, 77

Joan “Karen” (O’Connor) Jones, 77, of Quincy, passed away suddenly at her home January 27, 2020 with her son Jonathan.

Karen grew up in Boston and attended Boston Proper, graduated high school in Bridgewater, attended secretarial school, and settled in Quincy where she lived for over 50 years. She worked at Marr Construction in South Boston when she met her former husband Joseph. She was an executive secretary and he was a foreman. She retired at age 60 and enjoyed her free time.

She was a widow and did everything for her two children. Karen revolved her life around them and provided a loving home and gave them everything they needed. She loved holidays, baking, and decorating. She was very thoughtful, funny, and loved driving Jonboy’s Mustang to do all of her errands. She enjoyed her hot tub, target practice, loved Law & Order, and oldies music. She also loved trips to Cape Cod and Hampton Beach, NH with her family. Karen lived life on her terms and she will be missed immensely.

Daughter of the late John Michael O’Connor and Mary Agnes (Flynn) O’Connor. She is the sister of the late Robert “Bobby” and Vernon O’Connor and sister in law of Jane Stoutmire of NH. Loving and devoted mother of Joyce Jones of Quincy and her fiancé Craig Walker of Canton and Jonathan Jones of Quincy and his fiancée Megan Turner of Melrose. Former wife of the late Joseph T. Jones. Cherished grandmother of Justin Jones and Bryce Walker of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. The Funeral Mass will be Friday in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

