Joan M. Collings, 78

Joan M. (Daigle) Collings, age 78, of Quincy, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born in Frenchville, Maine, to the late Joseph and Theresa (Dumais) Daigle. Although she was raised and educated in Holyoke, Joan was always proud of her Frenchville, Maine roots. She had lived in Quincy for fifty years, previously in Holyoke.

She was employed as a real estate agent at Century 21 Annex Realty, Inc. in Wollaston for over twenty years.

Joan was a member of the Neighborhood Club of Quincy, where she enjoyed many friendships.

She loved gardening and time spent outdoors working in her yard. Joan treasured her friendships, especially the Tuesday night coffee group, which endured for the past fifty-five years.

Most of all, she was devoted to her family and especially her cherished grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur W. Collings. Loving longtime companion for twenty years of Arthur Foley. Devoted mother of Arthur M. Collings, Q.F.D. and his wife Colleen of Weymouth, Teresa A. Tenney and her husband Kevin of Braintree, and Caryn E. Collings of Scituate. Loving Memere of Matthew, Ella, and Margo Tenney, and Harper Friend.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, October 20, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Thursday, October 21, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to Beat Childhood Cancer, P.O. Box 850804, Braintree, MA 02185 or beatcc.org.

