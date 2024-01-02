Joan M. ‘Joanie’ Driscoll, 89

Joan M. “Joanie” (Daley) Driscoll, age 89, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of her loving family.

Joan was born in Quincy, to the late Esther L. (Sheehan) and Ambrose E. Daley, Lt., Q.F.D., Ret. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School. Later in life, she earned a Certificate in Early Childhood Education from Quincy College.

Joanie was employed at the former Quincy Medical Center for fifteen years, where she was known as the “TV Lady.” She went on to work as the lead teacher at the Head Start program in Germantown for several years. She loved the children and their families.

Joanie had a passion for football and was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, especially Tom Brady.

Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandson, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Devoted mother of Darlene D. Brinkmann and her husband Frank of Pembroke, Edward A. Driscoll and his wife Kimberly of Braintree.

Loving grandmother of Derek M. Brinkmann and his wife Michaela, Cara M. Brinkmann, all of Pembroke, Holly Anne M. Driscoll and her partner Alan Irwin, Ryan M. Driscoll and his partner Brianna Burke, all of Weymouth, and twins Kayla C. Driscoll and Tyler R. Driscoll, both of Braintree.

Cherished great grandmother of Brady Irwin.

One of three siblings, she was predeceased by Patricia A. Rumrill and Janet L. Young. Joan is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Former wife of Edward J. Driscoll of Quincy.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, January 4, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, January 5, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.