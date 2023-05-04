Joan M. Kirby, 91

Joan Marie Kirby, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 30, 2023. She was 91.

She was born in Quincy to Nellie (Blowers) and William Kirby and raised in Quincy. She graduated in the Class of 1949 from Quincy High School. Joan worked as a legal secretary for 48 years, retiring while working for Thomas Barron.

Joan volunteered much of her free time to the Houghs Neck Congregational Church where she was a member of the choir. She was very active in the church and formed many friendships, many of which were from the Bonnie Lassies. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with friends, especially to Sanibel Island and to her summer cottage in ME. Joan treasured the people in her small circle. Whether you were family, or a friend, you were well loved by Joan. She didn’t have children of her own, but she adored her many nieces and nephews. Her gentle soul and kind disposition will be missed by all who knew her.

Predeceased by her siblings: Marion Neill, William Kirby and Alice Trubiano and her parents, Nellie and William Kirby. Survived by her special cousin, Judith Crowley of Marshfield. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Friday, May 12, from 10-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at 11 AM, at the Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Milton Cemetery, Milton.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s name may be made to the Houghs Neck Congregational Church, 310 Manet Avenue, Quincy, MA, 02169.