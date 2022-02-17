Joan M. Lally, 61

Joan M. Lally, age 61, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Joan was born in Dorchester. Raised and educated in Dorchester and Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School, Class of 1978. Joan attended the Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston. She lived in Quincy for most of her life.

She was a talented hockey player and played for Quincy Youth Hockey as well as the Massport Jets.

Joan enjoyed music and was known as a jack-of-all-trades.

She will be remembered as a mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend.

Beloved daughter of Gertrude A. “Gert” (Shaw) Lally-Tinney of Quincy and the late Paul D. Lally.

Devoted sister of Katherine M. Osborn of Weymouth, Brian F. Lally and his wife Michelle of Dorchester, Kevin B. Lally and his wife Kathleen of Weymouth, and the late Sean P. Lally and his surviving spouse Kathleen of Quincy.

She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, February 22, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, February 23, at 10 a.m. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness – Massachusetts, 331 Montvale Avenue, 2nd Floor, Woburn, MA 01801 or namimass.org/donate/.

