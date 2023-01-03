Joan M. Swirbalus, 82

Joan Marie Swirbalus of Quincy, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. She was 82.

She was born in Boston to Alice A. (Flynn) and Edward P. Swirbalus. In 1951 her family moved from South Boston to North Quincy, where she would call home for the rest of her life. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School and then went on to earn her bachelors at Boston State Teachers College. While putting herself through school, she worked as a receptionist at the Quincy City Hospital. After graduating, Joan went on to work as an administrative assistant at the State Library of Massachusetts for over 46 years.

Devoted mother of Marc Swirbalus and his wife Heidi of Hingham. Loving sister to Carol Swirbalus of N. Quincy, and Robert Swirbalus and his wife Gerry of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother to Christopher, Nolan and Meghan Swirbalus, all of Hingham. Also survived by her niece, Lauren McKeever of Scituate and her nephews: Matt Swirbalus of Weymouth and Eddie Swirbalus III of Plymouth. Predeceased by her parents, Alice A. (Flynn) and Edward P. Swirbalus and her brother Edward P. Swirbalus, Jr.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, January 4, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM, Thursday, January 5, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private.

