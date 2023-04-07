Joan P. Malvesti, 81

Joan P. Malvesti, age 81, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham.

Joan was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1959, and the former Chandler Business School of Boston.

Joan was employed in the Legal Claims Department of the former New England Telephone Company for thirty years, retiring as a staff manager.

She was a member of the former Proparvulis Club of Boston, an affiliate of Catholic Charities, and a longtime communicant at Saint Agatha Parish in Milton. Joan also volunteered as a “Big Sister” with Big Brothers Big Sisters for ten years.

She enjoyed traveling both domestically and throughout Europe.

Beloved daughter of the late Joseph P. Malvesti, Lt., Q.F.D., Retired and Delia R. (Lombardi) Malvesti.

Devoted sister of William M. Malvesti of Weymouth and his late wife Beth, and the late Colonel Richard J. Malvesti, U.S. Army and his surviving wife Carol of S.C.

Loving aunt of Dr. Michele L. Malvesti of Va., Daniele M. Malvesti of N.C., and Michael D. Malvesti, Weymouth Police Dept. and his wife Carly of Abington.

Caring great aunt of Grayson R. Oliver and Trenton S. Oliver, both of N.C.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Friday, April 14, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Parish, 432 Adams St., Milton, on Saturday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, 184 High St., Third Floor, Boston, MA 02110.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.