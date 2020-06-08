Joan Regal, 86

Joan Regal, age 86, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester and Hyde Park, died peacefully on June 4.

The beloved wife of 65 years to John J. Regal of Quincy. Devoted and loving mother of J. Michael Regal of Quincy, Ed Regal and his wife Patty of Dorchester, Steve Regal and his wife Doris of Quincy, Jerry Regal and his wife Rosemary of Braintree, and the late Kevin Regal. Proud and loving grandmother of: Nicole Regal and her partner Shawn Morrison, Sean Regal and his wife Erin, Matt Regal and his wife Beth, Brian Regal and his wife Samantha Lam, Mark Regal and his partner Riona Kelly, Colleen Regal, Brittany Regal and her husband Kevin Phaneuf, Courtney Regal, Steven Regal, and Kate Bubar and her husband Adam.

Mrs. Regal was a long time employee of Saint Margaret’s Hospital and the New England Baptist Hospital. Following retirement, she worked several more years at Quincy Public Schools while helping raise her granddaughter Nicole.

Mrs. Regal will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as extended family and friends.

A memorial service is planned for a later date and an announcement will be posted on the funeral home website.

Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St., Quincy MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Please visit keohane.com for online condolences.