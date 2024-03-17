Joann B. DePalma, 87

Joann B. (Marinelli) DePalma, age 87, of Kingston, died peacefully, Friday, March 15, 2024 at Wingate at Silver Lake, surrounded by her loving family.

Joann was born in Boston, to the late Anthony and Jennie (Milan) Marinelli. Raised and educated in Boston, she was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Class of 1954.

She lived in Kingston for three years, previously living most of her life in Marshfield and Quincy.

Joann worked as a bookkeeper and helped to operate her late husband’s business, the former DePalma Oil Company, for over forty years.

She was an avid reader and participated in many book clubs. Joann was also a former member of the Green Harbor Yacht Club. She was a social person who enjoyed being with people.

Beloved wife of the late Jack J. DePalma.

Devoted mother of Nunzio F. DePalma and his wife Tamra of Marshfield, Anthony D. DePalma and his wife Robyn of Rockland.

Loving grandmother of Jack DePalma of Rockland, Danielle Cavicchi and her husband Brandon of Plymouth.

Dear sister of the late Joy DePalma and the late Gaye Pascarelli. Joann is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, March 21, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joann’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.