JoAnn L. Burke, 77

JoAnn Louise Burke of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2024. She was 77.

JoAnn loved her family deeply. She enjoyed crocheting, playing poker/keno and bingo. JoAnn cherished her clickah and TV shows and made friends with everyone she met, often greeting them with a hug and a kiss.

More importantly, JoAnn dedicated her life to helping countless individuals achieve sobriety after getting sober herself on August 22, 1983, nearly 41 years ago. Her family of choice included the hundreds, possibly thousands, of people she encountered through AA over these years. Her faith in God was also very important to her.

JoAnn now rests peacefully with Bob, her dogs, and countless family and friends. Heaven has gained another angel.

Fly with the angels, Mom.

We love you.

Beloved wife of the late Robert “Bob” Burke. Devoted mother to John Steen of San Francisco, CA, Lisa Steen and her wife Maureen Buotte of Reading, MA, Timothy “TJ” Steen and his wife Debbie of Woonsocket, RI. Loving sister to the late Louise Nolan and Joe Finneran of Braintree. Adoring “Nana” to Ashley, Matthew, Noelle and Serenity. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, June 20th, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, June 21st, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of JoAnn may be made to Gavin Foundation, 70 Devine Way, Boston, MA, 02127. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.