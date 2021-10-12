Joanna R. Millane, 88

Joanna R. (Leszewski) Millane, of Quincy, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was 88.

Born in Boston on August 13, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Budziski) Leszewski.

Joanna was a woman of great faith and raised her family with love and devotion. A selfless person, Joanna lived her life in service to others. She always provided her children with love, support and wisdom. Joanna could be described as a ‘first round draft pick’. She was the type of person that people were drawn to and loved to be in her presence. Joanna was hardworking, forgiving and peaceful. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Joanna was the beloved wife of Richard P. Millane, with whom she shared 65 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Stephen Millane of Quincy, Mark Millane of Quincy, and Michelle Bell and her husband Robert of Quincy. Joanna was the loving grandmother of Elizabeth and John Bell, both of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, October 14, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Friday, October 15, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Joanna’s name to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.