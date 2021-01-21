Joanne A. Buckley

Joanne A. (Dewsnap) Buckley died peacefully on January 18, 2021 at home in the care of her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Loving mother to Paul Buckley and his wife Mindy of Pennsylvania, Michael Buckley of Quincy, Jacqueline Buckley and her husband Jeff Allen of Dorchester and Nantucket, Chris Buckley and his wife Jennifer of Quincy, and Amy Hudach and her husband Chris of Quincy. Devoted grandmother to Sarah, Shannon, Christina, Lily, Erin, Caitlyn, Paul, Michaela, Pearce, Ben Hudach, Dan Hudach, Brian, and Brayden Hudach. Sister to Donald Richardson of Colorado, Robert Dewsnap of Fall River, Patrick Dewsnap of Westport. Preceded in death by her brother John Richardson, and her former husband Hon. Paul V Buckley.

She spent her early years in Fall River, a graduate of Durfee High School, and as a nurse in Boston before moving to Milton to raise her family. She was active with the St. Agatha School Guild and with Milton youth sports. Summers were spent in Rocky Nook and she was involved with the Rocky Nook Brewster Park Association. She worked for over 17 years as a sales associate at Filene’s Basement. Her home was always open to everyone.

She moved to Squantum where she continued to host family dinners, holidays, and the annual Fourth of July parade. She loved to read, garden and cook and enjoyed having family and friends gather at her home for meals featuring all her signature dishes. She developed many strong friendships that have lasted throughout her life.

In her later years, her grandchildren kept her busy and she attended as many of their activities as she could. She also enjoyed traveling around New England with her friends from the Kennedy Center and the Castle Island Association, taking fitness classes at the YMCA, and playing mahjong. Her greatest joy in life were her family and grandchildren, whom she cherished and made her very proud.

A private funeral mass will be held at St. Agatha Church in Milton on January 23, 2021 at 1030 a.m. in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled later this summer.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kennedy Center, 440 East Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.