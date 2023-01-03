Joanne Aarons was a long-time resident of Boston, MA. who was born on June 11, 1950, in Wabasso, Florida. Joanne was one of six children born to the late Ned Smith and Juanita Aarons. Joanne received her wings and transitioned to be with the Lord with her family and close friends by her side. In her youth, Joanne attended Indian River High School located in Wabasso Florida. She was an entrepreneur who started a home day care which served as the first workplace for several family members. She excelled at motherhood and was the foundation of our family, through and through.

Joanne loved reading her bible, speaking with her children, and grandchildren daily while dispensing cooking tips. She had an infectious laugh, and people always gravitated towards her straightforward personality. Joanne was a true friend and a champion for many. These are the memories that our family will forever cherish.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents: Juanita Aarons, and Ned Smith; her sisters: Blanche Aarons, Marie Smith, Katherine Allen and her brothers: William Smith, and Henry Aarons. She is survived by her daughters: Marie Carthon, Sonia Bennett-Murphy and her husband Keith Murphy, Sheila Capel, and son Douglas Bennett. Her six grandchildren and four great grandchildren: her brother Richard Aarons, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, cousins, extended family, and many friends. She also leaves to mourn her life-long friend, Gail Johnson. She will be sorely missed by all!

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service, which will be celebrated on Friday, January 6, at 12:30 PM in Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.