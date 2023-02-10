Joanne C. Knowles, 61

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Joanne Catherine (Clark) Knowles. Joanne passed away at home in Marshfield, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer, on February 7, 2023 at the age of 61.

Joanne was bornin Boston to the late Peter and Dorothy Clark. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Matthew Knowles, her adored daughter and beloved son-in-law, Rachael and Eric Kuehn, her dearest son Malcolm, and loyal dog Tuukka, all of Marshfield. Joanne was the cherished sister of Stacey and David Hoyt of Reading, Julie and James Andrews of Middleborough and sister-in-law of Lisa Tobasco-Clark of Wakefield. She was preceded in death by her brothers Christopher and Peter Clark, and mother-in-law, Gertrude Knowles.

Joanne will be sincerely missed by the Knowles family, extended family, her niece, nephews, and dear friends.

Joanne was truly an advocate for all. She demonstrated this throughout her 15-year career as a nurse. Joanne was known for not holding back and had a knack for “telling it like it is”. Her opinion was valued by all who knew her. Joanne was the epitome of strength throughout her entire life. She was an inspiration to her family and friends who will honor her legacy by living life to the fullest. In lieu of flowers donations in Joanne’s memory can be made to the Autism Awareness Foundation, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, and the Epilepsy Foundation of New England.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield.

For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com