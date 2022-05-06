Joanne Condon Walsh, 81, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Quincy, passed away surrounded by her family on Jan. 11, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

She was born to the late George J. Moore and June Moore on May 14, 1940. She was a graduate of North Quincy High School. Before moving to Vero Beach in 2005, for 40 plus years Joanne was community oriented, she was the Ward 6 City Councilor for 8 years, started the Atlantic Neighborhood Association in North Quincy, was a Governor of Quincy College, served as Executive Director of the US Naval Shipbuilding Museum located on the USS Salem. Proud Member of Harbor Health Board, Quincy Conservation Commission, The Lions Club, and past President of the South Shore Realtors Board. Joanne was the owner of Condon and Walsh Real Estate for over 30 years. Always a strong supporter of the Fire and Police Depts. She was appointed an honorary member of the Firefighters Union.

Joanne loved boating, cooking, entertaining, travel, reading and spending time with family, friends and her dogs. Her brownies were legendary. She was always willing to help others.

In addition to her husband retired Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Walsh, she leaves 3 children Michael Condon and his wife Shirley of Savannah, GA, Susan Beagle and her husband Ken of Braintree. MA and Christopher Condon and his wife Lori of Hull, MA, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, two sisters, Maureen Mansfield and her husband Robert of Pembroke, MA and Gail Emma of Arizona and many nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends.

Please join us in a celebration of Joanne’s Life on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 12-3 p.m. at the Common Market Restaurant, 97 Willard St. Quincy, MA 02169.