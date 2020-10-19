Joanne L. Vitti, 76

Joanne L. (May) Vitti of Hanson passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 76.

The beloved wife of the late Ronald N. Vitti, she is survived by her loving son Matthew of Hanson and loving daughter Jennifer of Quincy. Daughter of the late Flora and Joseph May of Quincy, she was the dear sister of Paula M. Haumann of Pembroke, twin sister Jane M. Durante of Hanson, Mary Sullivan of Scituate, Anthony May of Dover, and the late Arthur May of Hingham. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Raised and educated in Quincy, she was proud of growing up in Quincy Point. A QHS graduate of the class of 1962, she was the chairperson of many QHS class reunions.

Joanne was a devout Catholic. Her favorite thing to do was hosting dinner parties for family and friends, especially during the holidays. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and chatting on the telephone. Joanne loved to travel locally to Cape Cod, Maine and internationally to Europe, especially to Italy with Ronnie and close friends. She made friends wherever she went and considered many friends like family. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Joanne started her career as an LPN at South Shore Hospital. After completing her education at Lesley College with a Bachelor of Science degree, she continued her career as an RN at Boston City Hospital, finally retiring at age of 70 in 2015.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 from 4PM through 8PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home at 74 Elm St. Quincy Center, MA 02169. On Thursday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church 550 Washington Street, Quincy, MA.

Interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 (cancer.org) or in her husband Ronald’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Il 60601 (alz.org).