Joanne M. Greene

Joanne M. (Borek) Greene, formerly of St. Peter’s Parish Dorchester, of Quincy, February 12, 2023.

Wife of the late Joseph A. Greene. Stepmother of Joanne Keenan and her husband Thomas of Weymouth, Kevin Greene, Julie Vialpando and her husband Mark and Michael Greene and his wife Jessica, all of Quincy and Kristin McDonough and her husband Patrick of Marshfield. Loved being Grammy Greene to 11 grandchildren and one great grandson. Sister of Michael Borek and his wife Kay of Quincy and Richard Borek and his partner Maureen Cahill of Johns Island, SC.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Thursday February 16 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Wednesday, 4-8 PM. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

